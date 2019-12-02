The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bollywood: Ananya Panday, Kirti Kharbanda And Kriti Sanon Slay In Stripes

Bollywood News

Bollywood fashion by actresses is to die for. Here are some of the best stripes look sported by Ananya Panday, Kirti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon. Take a look.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood

Bollywood celebrities are admired by their followers for their wardrobe choices and their style statement. A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Kriti Kharbanda, and Kriti Sanon are upping their style game by having colourful stripes outfits in their wardrobe collection. Though this style is a timeless classic, many of the actors are opting for stripes from head-to-toe. Here are some of the actors who slayed in stripe attire.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Fashion: From Alia To Deepika, Actors Slay In Pantsuits

Ananya Panday

Image courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ: Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

During the promotions of the film Student of The Year 2, debutant Ananya Panday and her co-stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff stepped out for an event in Delhi. Ananya was spotted in a co-ord set—a pair of high-waisted trousers teamed with a long jacket, worn over a matching bandeau top in blue and white stripes. She opted for a pair of blue block heels at her outing. She chose centre-parted poker-straight hair and minimal makeup with nude glossy lips, black eyeliner, and a touch of blush.

Kriti Kharbanda

Image Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ: Bollywood Actresses From 90s Who Could Not Make It Big In Bollywood

The Guest in London actor picked a candy-striped sari from the designer’s spring/summer’19 collection. She teamed the saree with a black sleeveless blouse and a black signature belt by Sabyasachi. She rounded off her look with oversized polka and emerald earrings from Bespoke Vintage Jewels.

Kriti Sanon

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

The actor was seen in a button-down knee-length number featuring a simple striped pattern during her outing in Mumbai. Her dress was printed with vertical stripes, the print on the pockets ran horizontally. She opted for a pair of black slip-on sneakers and completed her outfit with a black crossbody bag. For hair-do, she went with blow-dried locks and matched it with a touch of kohl and light pink lip colour.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Cameos: Actors Who Played Iconic Cameo Roles

ALSO READ: Bollywood Fashion: Actors Who Slayed The Polka Dots Look To Perfection

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG