Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

Bollywood stars have seen a wave of stars who are skilled enough to sing for their own films. The trend has been going on since the times of Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar, Meena Kumari, Vyjayanthimala and many more. Here is a list of some Bollywood stars from the younger generation who sing and act like a boss.

Bollywood stars who are actor-singers

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Andhadhun star Ayushmann Khurrana who is at his career-high with blockbuster hits like Dream Girl, Bala, and Article 15 this year started his Bollywood journey as an actor-singer starting from his debut movie Vicky Donor. Ayushmann Khurrana's song Pani da Rang from Vicky Donor was widely appreciated by the audience due to its raw acoustic melody. The talented actor-singer started his career by winning reality shows before venturing into radio and then television.

His famous songs include Saddi Galli and Mera man from his film Nautanki Saala, Khamakhaan from Bewakoofiyan, Dil-e-Nadaan from the film Hawaizaada, and Nazm Nazm from Bareilly ki Barfi to name a few. Ayushmann also lent his voice for many hit singles like Yahin Hoon Main, Mitti di Khusboo, and Ik Vaari to name a few.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan who will be seen in the upcoming sequel of his Dabangg franchise directed by Prabhu Deva has lent his voice to some films. Although his fans may already know about his singing skills for those who aren't aware may be surprised to know the names of the songs Salman has lent his voice to. His most popular songs include Sone Ka Mor, Chandi Ki Daal Par from Hello Brother, and Hangover from Kick.

His song Main Hoon Hero Tera became the most popular Salman Khan song which he sang for Sooraj Pancholi's debut movie Hero. He has even released the Salman Khan audio versions for select songs like Jumme Ki Raat (Kick), and Jag Ghoomeya and Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan). Recently he lent his voice for the song Yun Karke along with Payal Dev for his movie Dabangg 3 releasing December 20 this year.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor who had her hands full with her shooting schedules for Saaho, Chhichhore, and Street Dancer 3D is not only the sweet girl-next-door but she is also a talented singer. The versatile actress lent her voice for many successful hits on the music charts including Galliyan (Unplugged) from Ek Villain, Do Jahaan from Haider, Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2, Sab Tera from Baaghi, Tere Mere Dil , Woh Jahaan, Udja Re, Rock On from Rock on 2 and Main Phir bi Tumko Chahungi from Half Girlfriend to name a few. Shraddha Kapoor will now be seen in the upcoming movies releasing next year including Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D.

