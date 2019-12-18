Ananya Panday On How Kartik Aaryan & She React To Their 'relationship' Rumours

After the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are being papped on various occassions. Recently, the actress was asked about the speculations of her relationship with Kartik, to which she said that it does not bother her and the duo just 'laugh it off'. She went on to add that rumours are a part of her career and what matters most is that every body is loving Kartik & her's latest stint

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday papped together

Ananya Panday shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who will Kartik Aaryan end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

A few months back speculations were rife that Kartik Aaryan is seeing his co-star Ananya Panday as they were papped together at various occasions. However, the rumours soon died down as he started getting papped with another star, and that was none other than Sara Ali Khan. However, the two quite recently spotted being papped together. Kartik & Sara will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Imitiaz Ali's, Love Aaj Kal 2.

Ananya Panday is gearing up for Khali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Slated to release in 2020, the film is being directed by Maqbool Khan.

