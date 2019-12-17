Ananya Panday Gives Christmas Vibes In Cute Off-shoulder Dress, Watch Video

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya is known to create major news with the way she is emerging as an actor in Bollywood. Recently, Ananya Panday went on to be a part of pre-Christmas celebrations in the city. The actor is known to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. This time too, Ananya Panday didn’t let her fans down and kept her fashion game on point with a beautiful red mini dress.

Ananya Panday was present at the Palladium mall, Mumbai for inaugurating the Christmas celebrations in the mall. She was accompanied by kids who joined her for the cake-cutting ceremony. After the event, whilst speaking to the media she said that the little girls wrote her cards and prepared a dance on Dheeme Dheeme, which touched her heart. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a gorgeous red dress by Rutu Neeva. The dress was an off-shoulder flared mini dress. She paired it with red stilettos. The actor completed the look with minimal makeup and cute Santa hair accessories.

She posted a picture of hers o Instagram and captioned the picture with a quirky phrase that is if she is sitting under the Christmas tree, she is the present. She also expressed the feeling of having major Christmas vibes in the dress.

On the work front

Ananya Panday is gearing up for Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Slated to release in 2020, the film is being directed by Maqbool Khan.

