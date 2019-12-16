Will Ananya Panday Share Screen Space With Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Ananya Panday, who marked her debut with Student Of the Year, is just two films old and already enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Apart from being one of the audience’s favourite actors, it seems like Ananya Panday is now the director's first choice too. With her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh having a great run at the box office, it is rumoured that Ananya Panday might join Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled next. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone To Star With 'Gully Boy' Star Siddhant Chaturvedi In A Film, Fans Rejoice

Ananya Panday to be cast alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi?

As per several reports, Ananya Panday has been offered the role of the second lead in Shakun Bhatra’s next. Rumoured to be a romantic comedy, the makers of the film desire to put forth a story that revolves around modern-day relationships. Reportedly, the makers of the film are hunting for a fresh face to cast opposite Ananya Panday. The upcoming untitled film will mark Shakun Batra’s second collaboration with Karan Johar, as the duo joined hands for the 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons. As per several reports, an official launch event of the film is on cards.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone To Turn Co-producer For Shakun Batra's Next

Also Read | Ananya Panday Inaugurates Christmas Celebrations At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai

What's next for Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday?

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her next biographical film, Chhapaak along with Vikrant Massey. Helmed by Meghan Gulzar, Chhapaak chronicles the story of an acid-attack survivor. While Deepika Padukone also has 83' in her kitty, Ananya Panday is gearing up for Khali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Slated to release in 2020, the film is being directed by Maqbool Khan.

Also Read | Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.