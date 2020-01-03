Ananya Panday Has Revealed Some Interesting Secrets On Chat Shows; Read Them Here

Ananya Panday made a successful Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 under the banner of Dharma Productions. The actor has since amassed a huge fan following on social media. Today, we look at some of the most interesting revelations made by the young actor:

Ananya Panday is proud to be a star kid:

Hats off to @SiddhantChturvD

He nailed @ananyapandayy with that last sentence

Koffee with Karan😆😆 pic.twitter.com/6Guiu8HjUA — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) January 1, 2020

Ananya Panday reveals that her parties are sponsored by her parents:

Ananya Panday has revealed on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that most of her parties get sponsored by her parents. Even her birthday parties have been sponsored. This was in response to when Kapil Sharma had claimed how miserly Chunky Panday is and asked Ananya if her birthday parties have actually been sponsored.

Ananya Panday would take vocabulary lessons from co-star Tara Sutaria:

Ananya Panday had also admitted on Koffee with Karan that she used to take vocabulary lessons from her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Interestingly, it was Tara Sutaria who would take the initiative to try and correct her on every chance she used to get.

Ananya Panday reveals her ideal date

Ananya Panday recently mentioned on Koffee With Karan how she would like to go on a date with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The actor revealed that she prefers Tiger Shroff's shirtless persona when it comes to her ideal date and that the best way to get her attention is to give her "lots of it."

Ananya Panday makes an embarrassing revelation along with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars

Check out this funny revelation made by the young actor on The Kapil Sharma Show:

Ananya Panday upcoming films

Ananya Panday was last in Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. The actor will next be seen in Khaali Peeli where she will be cast opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya is also set for an untitled romantic drama co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay]. pic.twitter.com/VcZWFIRf6S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

