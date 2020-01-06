Ananya Panday Reveals What She Eats In A Day To Stay In Perfect Shape

Ananya Panday has been making headlines ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. After a successful debut, Ananya was later featured in romantic-comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh and is starting to emerge as one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry.

The young actor is also known for her stellar figure. In an interview with a media portal, Ananya Panday revealed that she adheres to a clean and tailored diet as it helps her feel fresh and also maintain healthy skin. The actor also revealed her complete diet plan throughout the day.

Pre-breakfast

It seems like Ananya Panday does not follow a strict diet plan but manages to eat healthily and stay clean as much as possible. Her day starts off with a green juice, which is simply a mix of a lot of water combined with celery and other essential green veggies. This helps her detoxify the system.

Breakfast

For breakfast, the actor goes for an omelette and toast with butter. She loves a cup of black coffee. Ananya also loves to munch on South Indian dishes like idli, dosa, or upma on certain days.

Lunch

Ananya Panday keeps it very simple for her lunch as she often sticks to just a chicken sandwich. This would provide her with the essential proteins and carbs to power on the day. It's an easy-to-prepare dish for a busy workday as well.

Evening snacks

For evening snacks, Ananya again consumes a cup of black coffee as she just cannot do without it. She also loves to snack on keto cupcakes.

Dinner

Ananya Panday prefers to keep it light for dinner and goes for either chicken or salmon with a bowl of soup. The actor also loves to have dark chocolate at night post-dinner.

Although Ananya Panday sticks to a controlled diet plan to stay in perfect shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle, the actor admits that she also loves to often indulge in pancakes, brownies, cookies, pizzas, and Chinese dishes.

