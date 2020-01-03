The Debate
India News
Ananya Panday Enters 2020 With This Happy 'mood' As She Is Filming For 'Khaali Peeli'

Bollywood News

Actor Ananya Panday is entering 2020 with this happy mood as she is busy shooting for her dream project, an intense romantic flick. Read more to know.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Actor Ananya Panday is one of the new-age actors of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2019, with the release of her teen click flick Student of the Year 2; recently she was seen in her second film along with Kartik Aaryan, titled Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actor and her fans are very excited and happy as they are entering into 2020 with a film, and are expecting another one to drop soon this year. Read more to know about the actor’s mood as she enters the new year.

READ | Comedy Specials: Top Stand-ups Of 2019 On Amazon Prime

Ananya Panday talks about her 2020 Mood

Actor Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey, is all set to enter in the new year and give her fans a new treat with the news of her upcoming venture, where she will be seen with the Dhadak actor, Ishaan Khatter. The actor took to her official social media handle to tell her fans about her happy ‘mood’ as she has entered in 2020. She posted a photo in her story section of Instagram and told fans about her mood and how she will be this year.

READ | Three Bollywood Movies Where The Supporting Actors Stole The Limelight

In the post, there was a greeting card hanging from a string. On the card, there was a minimal butterfly artwork too. Here is the story by the SOTY 2 actor:

The actor also posted a still from her upcoming film. It is available for fans to see on her Instagram handle. The post features Khatter and Panday, in their on-screen avatar. The caption on the post read that the actor is heading into 2020. Here are her 'welcome to 2020' posts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

READ | 3 Best Places In Uttarakhand That You Must Check Out
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

READ | Taapsee Pannu Vs Kriti Sanon: Who Will Star In The Remake Of 'Run Lola Run'?
 

 

 

