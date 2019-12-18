Ananya Panday Reacts On Being Compared To Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, spoke about the constant comparisons being made with Janhvi Kapoor (who made her debut with Dhadak) and Sara Ali Khan (who made her debut with Kedarnath). Talking about her equation with the girls, Ananya said that there is no rivalry and in fact are friends. She further went on to say that it is good to have a competitive spirit.

Ananya Panday on Bigg Boss 13: "This is the only season I have not watched''

"I wouldn’t say there is a rivalry, but it’s always good to have that competitive spirit. Whenever Sara, Janhvi and I meet each other, it’s extremely normal. Sara was in school with me and I have known Janhvi my entire life. We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general," she was quoted by a leading publication.

Ananya is also close friends with Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut next year and Suhana Khan too. The three are referred to as 'Charlie's Angels' in Bollywood. In an interview Ananya was quoted saying, "Hopefully, the three of us (Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya) can do something together. That will be my dream come true."

Ananya Panday posts glimpses of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' success bash with unmissable caption

On the professional front

Ananya Panday is gearing up for Khali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Slated to release in 2020, the film is being directed by Maqbool Khan. It is reportedly a love story which narrates the story of a boy and a girl who bumped into each other in the middle of the night. As per media reports, the film revolves around their journey following the same. 'Khaali Peeli' will be produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra and is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.