Ananya Panday On Bigg Boss 13: "This Is The Only Season I Have Not Watched''

Bollywood News

Recently in an interview, actor Ananya Panday was revealed that she is sad that she missed Bigg Boss Season 13. Read more to know about the whole story.

ananya panday

The Indian reality show Bigg Boss is in its 13the season and has managed to garner the attention of the entire nation, which is evident from its TRP that is skyrocketing with each episode. The show has been given an extension of five weeks, which means that the season finale will come in the month of February 2020. The celebrities, who have visited the show, have been praising it and reveal that it is one of their favourite shows and that they follow it adherently. Recently, Ananya Panday was on the set of the show, where she revealed that she follows it regularly, and is a big fan of Bigg Boss. Read more to know what she feels about the show.

READ | Jennifer Aniston's Dating Profile: Celebrities She Dated So Far

Ananya Panday feels sad on not watching the show properly

Recently, the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh was on the sets of Bigg Boss, for the promotion of the film. Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan were among the cast, who appeared on the show. The stars were seen saying that they are huge fans of the show and follow it religiously.

READ | Shreeram Lagoo: Remembering The Three Best Plays By 'Natsamrat'

Now, during a recent interview, actor Ananya Panday was asked whether she has been following the 13th season of the show. The actor said that she did catch up on the first month of the show, as she had no projects lined up in her schedule. But she failed to watch the whole show as she got extremely busy in the promotion of her film and the shootings. She said that she could not watch the show to her heart’s content, as much as she had wanted to. She stated that she had met Salman Khan when she was on the set of the show and said that this is the only season she could not manage to watch. Panday said that she is really sad about this.

READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

READ | Here's The Best Dressed Celebs Who Graced The Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker LA Premiere

 

 

 

