Ananya Panday Posts Glimpses Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Success Bash With Unmissable Caption

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are currently basking in the success of their latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. Reportedly, the PPAW team recently celebrated the success. Ananya Panday shared a few inside pictures of the bash which feature Kartik with Ananya and a few of her friends. In the glimpses of the inside party, 'Pati' Kartik sports a casual look in a Chintu Tyagi printed hoodie paired with blue denim. Whereas 'Woh' Ananya has opted for a full-black lacy dress. She captioned the slideshow and wrote, 'Ladies vs. Chintu Tyagi 👿' as he is the only guy in the photo.

READ | Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning"

On the other hand, Kartik also shared some short-dancing videos on his Instagram story. The cast and crew are seen dancing on the song Dheeme Dheeme in the videos. Kartik and Ananya are also seen matching the hook-step with the maker Bhushan Kumar.

READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh Is Now Kartik Aryan's Third-highest-grossing Film | Box Office Report

Details of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

The rom-com, directed by Mudassar Aziz, hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. Apart from the lead actors, Aparshakti Khurrana also features in the film essaying a significant character. Reportedly, the film has bagged around ₹71.33 crores at the box-office in twelve days. Though the film clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, it managed to grab the attention of the audience with its content.

READ | Ananya Panday On How Kartik Aaryan & She React To Their 'relationship' Rumours

The story of the film revolves around a character name Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Latika played by Bhumi. After the entry of Tapasya played by Ananya, Chintu tries to get her attention and has an extra-marital affair with her. The story takes twists and turns when Latika finds out about it.

READ | Will Ananya Panday Share Screen Space With Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.