Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Shoot For An Action Sequence In 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are coming together for the first time for Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the movie is currently in its filming stage. Fans are excited to see how the chemistry between this unique pair will work out on the silver screen.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shoot some deadly stunts

Recently a source close to Khaali Peeli revealed to a news publication that the lead actors have shot for a high-octane action sequence. The scene has been shot along with the antagonist from the film, Jaideep Ahlawat. He will be seen donning the role of a quintessential Bollywood villain, the source revealed.

The source also said that both the actors practised their stunts thoroughly before attempting it in front of the camera. Both Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday pulled off the stunts without any body doubles and still managed to nail it. The director, Maqbool Khan, was reportedly very impressed with their dedication and skills.

While talking further about the scene, the source revealed that the action scene was shot across four days during the night time in Mumbai. The scene has both Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday racing a cab while being hunt down by the goons in the bylanes of Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar. The source also added that the scene happens at a crucial juncture in the story of the film.

The source further revealed that due to the business of Bhendi Bazaar, proper arrangements were made so that the shoot took place smoothly. This will be the first time that a Bollywood film has been shot in the busy roads of Bhendi Bazaar. The source also said that the whole shoot was “quite an experience” for the team.

Khaali Peeli is a thriller that has been set in Mumbai. The famous Mumbai taxi, Kaali Peeli will be playing a significant role in the film. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie, Taxiwala. Khaali Peeli is expected to hit the theatres by June 2020.

