Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Ira Khan & Ananya Panday are both star kids who work in different means of entertainment. However, both have one thing in common — their love for travelling.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan and Ananya Panday are both star kids. They have chosen different means of entertaining people but both of them have one thing common, which is their love of travelling. Here are some of the best moments of both Ira Khan and Ananya Panday enjoying their time travelling around the world.

Ira Khan’s photos travelling the world

Ira Khan’s trip to Panchgani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Neil islands

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Gulliver’s gate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to California

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to New York

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Le Grand-Bornand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ananya Panday’s photos travelling the world

Ananya Panday’s trip to Wai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday’s trip to Mahabaleshwar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday’s trip to Alibag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday’s trip to Dubai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday’s trip to Rishikesh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 

 

