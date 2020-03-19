Ananya Panday Has Got Herself A Super Chef During Her Self Quarantine; This Is Who It Is

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have taken to social distancing. However, they are from time to time sharing updates with fans on social media about how they are spending their time off. During this time of social distancing and self-quarantine, Ananya Panday is having a great time as her personal chef is making for her wonderful pancakes. Take a look at who is the special super chef Ananya Panday has.

Ananya Panday has a super chef in dad Chunky Panday as they spend time at home during the quarantine

Chunky Panday recently took to his Instagram to repost a picture of him serving food to Ananya Panday. In the picture, Ananya is seen sporting a Metallica t-shirt and white shorts. Chunky Panday can be seen in a yellow polo shirt and black jeans. Chunky Panday reposted this picture that was shared by wife Bhavana Panday. The image has been captioned “Homemade oatmeal pancakes specially prepared by chef Chunky Panday”. This just goes on to show that Chunky Panday is treating his daughter Ananya Panday some yummy pancakes..

On the professional front

Ananya Panday had made her debut in the Dharma Production film Student of the Year 2 and was loved by the fans. After this, she was seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6, 2019, and was loved by moviegoers. Up next, Ananya will be seen in the film Khaali Peeli. Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie will also see Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. Khaali Peeli is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020. This will be her first intense romantic movie.

