Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday~Style Cues From Actors Who Aced The Off-shoulder Trend

From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, the leading ladies of Bollywood have left a lasting impact with their stellar performances. Fans have loved their work on screen and therefore they have garnered several accolades for their respective films. Bollywood’s leading ladies are often regarded as fashionistas due to their impeccable fashion choices. Here are times when they truly marvelled fans with their stunning off-shoulder outfits.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photos In Short Dresses That Can Inspire Your Wardrobe

Style cues from actors who aced the off-shoulder trend

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Claims To Have A 'very Big Heart', Her 'Gajar Ka Halwa' Proves It

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved actors. Kareena Kapoor dressed up in this gorgeous outfit for a fashion event. She managed to look her absolute best in this outfit.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Reveals She And Her Sister Shaheen Were Not On Good Terms For A Brief Period

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For You And Your Bridesmaid Tribe

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her chic fashion choices and her occasional fashion experiments. She wore this outfit for a photoshoot and looked stunning in the semi-formal outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak and will next be seen in 83. Deepika Padukone is known for her fashion choices. She looks elegant in this off-shoulfder black-coloured gown.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is currently just a few films old but has already created a massive impact on her fans. The actor wore this outfit for an award function where she looked her absolute best.