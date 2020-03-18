The Debate
Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday~Style Cues From Actors Who Aced The Off-shoulder Trend

Fashion

Bollywood’s leading ladies are often regarded as fashionistas due to their impeccable fashion choices. Here are times when they opted for off-shoulder dresses

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, the leading ladies of Bollywood have left a lasting impact with their stellar performances. Fans have loved their work on screen and therefore they have garnered several accolades for their respective films. Bollywood’s leading ladies are often regarded as fashionistas due to their impeccable fashion choices. Here are times when they truly marvelled fans with their stunning off-shoulder outfits.

Style cues from actors who aced the off-shoulder trend

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved actors. Kareena Kapoor dressed up in this gorgeous outfit for a fashion event. She managed to look her absolute best in this outfit. 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her chic fashion choices and her occasional fashion experiments. She wore this outfit for a photoshoot and looked stunning in the semi-formal outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak and will next be seen in 83. Deepika Padukone is known for her fashion choices. She looks elegant in this off-shoulfder black-coloured gown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is currently just a few films old but has already created a massive impact on her fans. The actor wore this outfit for an award function where she looked her absolute best.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 

First Published:
Related Stories

