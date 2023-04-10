Ananya-Rysa Panday Are Prettiest Bridesmaids In Unseen Photos From Alanna's Haldi

Alanna Padnay wed her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in March. On the occasion of Siblings Day, the wedding planning company Weddingz.in shared some unseen photos from Alanna's haldi ceremony featuring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and her younger sister Rysa. The photo captured their close bond and the sisters seemed to be having a blissful time at Alanna's haldi ceremony.

Panday sisters have fun at Alanna's wedding

In the photos, the loving bond of the Panday sisters was evident. The images are from Alanna Panday's farmer's market themed haldi ceremony. On Siblings Day, these photos certainly came as a surprise for Ananya Panday's fans. In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan actress was dressed in a beige lehenga with heavy embroidery. Rysa wore a peach coloured lehenga and the bride wore a yellow and white lehenga with choli.

Alanna's haldi has farmer's market theme

Earlier, Alanna Panday's shared images from her haldi ceremony and shared that it was set amid an Italian farmer's market. She captioned her post, "Transformed my home into the cutest little Italians farmers market for our Haldi. We met @thea3project a year ago and told them much we love to travel and how we want each wedding event to remind of us of a place we love the most. We worked together for almost a year to make this vision come to life!"

She continued, "When guests first walk in they got to pick up little baskets to take home organic goodies displayed on wood shelves. We had a little gelato stand to the left with freshly made ice cream and a long grazing table in the middle to start of the celebration with an intimate brunch. My favourite part was probably the flower stand where guests could make their own bouquets to take home. The back of the yard featured an olive tasting bar and the most beautiful gradient floral wall. The inside of the house had a live pizza station and bar with Italian themed drinks. No amount of content can do justice to how beautiful the decor turned out."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller, Farhan Akhtar-backed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.