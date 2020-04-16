Ananya Panday Oozes Positivity Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'not Stuck, But Safe At Home'

As to curb the increasing spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a lockdown extension and urged the citizens of the country to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Bollywood celebrities, who enjoy a great influence over the media and public, too, have been urging fans to remain at home and avoid any physical contact. Recently, actor Ananya Panday, too, urged her fans to stay home, as she drove away mid-week blues with a stunning picture. Read details:

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and made sure that she gives out some #StayHome advice to her fans. As seen in the picture shared, Ananya can be seen donning a sliver-metallic bomber jacket, which is very well-accessorised with a pair of short biker shorts. Keeping her makeup minimal, Ananya Panday went for open tresses. With the picture shared, Ananya Panday wrote: "ur not stuck @ home, ur safe @ home ☺️🏡" (sic). Take a look at the pictures shared:

What's next for Ananya?

Ananya, who last graced the big screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh, is currently gearing up for her next, Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar.

Slated to hit the theatres on 12 June, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty. Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

