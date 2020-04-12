The Debate
Kiara Advani Vs Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Neon Outfit Better?

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday slayed the neon outfits just perfectly. Have a look at their quirky fashion sense and stylish neon dress here:

Kiara Advani

Talking about fashion, all the Bollywood celebrities always try to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. Their fashion sense has always got our attention, be it their red carpet looks, airport outfits or attire for movie promotions. Celebrities have to dress according to the occasion, as they are constantly under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and the fashion police. Many often end up choosing something similar to other celebrities like the colour or the design. Recently, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday donned a similar outfit in neon colour. The outfit is a neon colour dress that the two actors donned for separate occasions.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor To Kajol, Here's Which Bollywood Celebs Rocked Quirky Pantsuits

Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday - Who aced the neon look?

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a natural stunner in this off-shoulder neon green jumpsuit. This attire has full sleeves on one side. The bright outfit is perfectly complementing Kiara Advani's stunning semi-formal look.  Kiara Advani has opted for minimal makeup and has also kept the look simple with no accessories, just sunglasses. Check out Kiara Advani's look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Also read | Kiara Advani's Love For Pants Is Evident In These Instagram Photos

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has opted for a neon green bodycon short dress in this look. Ananya Panday glams up the look with her tube canary midi dress and orange colour stilettoes. Ananya Panday compliments her neon look with dewy makeup and beachy waves. Take a look at Ananya Panday's look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Also read | Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

 

 

