Ananya Panday Says She Has An 'interesting' Equation With Deepika Padukone

Ever since Ananya Panday dipped her toes in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her witty interviews and unmatchable talent. The actor also picked up her Filmfare Award in the best debutant category for her performance in Student of the Year 2. Ananya Panday, who is currently gearing up for her next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, spoke about collaborating with Deepika for the first time.

Ananya on her collaboration with Deepika Padukone

Ananya is currently busy shooting with Ishaan Khatter for the last schedule of Khaali Peeli, after which the actor will commence shooting for her next with Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Speaking about the same in an interview with a leading news publication, Ananya revealed that the actors started the reading for the film a month ago, as Shakun Batra pays more attention to the preparation for the film.

Adding to the same, Ananya remarked that Shakun’s attention to detail attitude is what makes him stand out from the crowd. On being asked about her first collaboration with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday labelled her relationship with the actor as ‘interesting’ and ‘fun’. Adding to the same, Ananya remarked that even though Deepika is a huge star in India, the latter’s down to earth attitude amazes her.

Speaking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday remarked that she had met Siddhant before and it would be interesting to know him as a person and see him in a different character onscreen. Furthermore, the actor revealed that the movie will be shot in Mumbai.

