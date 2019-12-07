Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At A Temple After The Release Of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, which hit the big screen this December. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Along with the two budding actors, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar. After the film's release, Ananya Panday was seen seeking blessings at the Temple. On its opening day, the film made a total of Rs 9 crores at the box office.

About the film:

The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who Kartik Aaryan will end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

About the actress:

The actress made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019. The actor has garnered a loyal fan base after her first movie and always is the talk of the town.

