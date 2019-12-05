Ananya Panday Has Found A New Assistant In Her Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Ananya Panday will share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in the movie and the three have reportedly flown to Delhi a few days for the promotion of the movie. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are giving major friendship goals to their fans. The duo also frequently posts pictures together on their social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday posted a boomerang video of Kartik Aaryan and her enjoying in the cold weather in Delhi. In the video, both appear to be smiling and dancing. Ananya Panday also put a picture of Kartik Aaryan on her story. In the story, Kartik Aaryan is busy looking on his phone carrying a neck pillow and a bag. Ananya also wrote, “My new assistant” alongside the picture to tease him. Their cute and funny banter is loved by their fans and has now become the talk of the town.

About Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh

The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who Kartik Aaryan will end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

