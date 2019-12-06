Ananya Panday Has THIS To Say About Comparisons With Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019. The actor has garnered a loyal fan base after her first movie and always is the talk of the town be it her birthday celebration or her fashion statements.

While Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debut in the year 2018. Ananya Panday, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about her being compared with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The 21-year-old said that not just Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and even Tara Sutaria, all of them are doing interesting and great work and it actually inspires Ananya Panday. She loves competition, especially a healthy one as it sets a benchmark for Ananya Panday to work harder. According to her, it’s motivating and everyone has their own journey. Each one is in a good space and they've both been getting interesting opportunities.

Ananya Panday also opened about what she thinks about relationships, the actor said she is a romantic person and believes in the idea of love. Ananya Panday also said it is alright to get attracted to a person but not to the point where your lover becomes uncomfortable. Ananya Panday also revealed that she won’t be able to deal with a partner like Chintu Tyagi. She is very loyal and expects the same, Ananya added.

About Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who Kartik Aaryan will end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

