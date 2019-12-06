Ananya Panday's Earring's Price Will Leave You Highly Amazed

Ananya Panday won over cinema lovers with her charming looks and chic fashion sense after marking her debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya has been receiving a positive response for her sartorial choices. The actor’s Instagram account speaks volumes of when it comes to her chic sense of style. The actor is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated. The 21-year-old diva has made headlines numerous times for her chic style. But what took the internet by storm was Ananya’s latest Instagram post.

Ananya Panday recently posted photographs of her in a yellow outfit as she attended the function. But according to reports, the actor’s jewellery is worth much more than her outfit. Yes. The actor sported an AQ/AQ dress worth 12 thousand and the earrings that the actor donned from Black Balloon was worth 42 thousand.

Ananya Panday opted for a yellow body-con dress. The ensemble had a thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail on one shoulder. The actor chose a brown smokey eye look with nude pink lips. Ananya opted for an open loose curl hairdo and completed her look with geometrical golden earrings and a ring. Ananya paired the look with yellow block heels. She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Check out the pictures here.

On the work front

Ananya Panday will star in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. The plot of the film is still unknown, and fans are wondering who Kartik Aaryan will end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-Series and BR studio. The Pati Patni Aur Woh will clash with Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

