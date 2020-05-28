Ananya Panday Shares A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Shoot At Home Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, actor Ananya Panday has been sharing her quarantining shenanigans on social media and recently the actor took to her Instagram handle shared a glimpse of her upcoming shoot. However, the actor revealed very little about the upcoming shoot. Take a look at the picture shared:

As seen in the snap shared, the actor can be seen clicking a phone-to-phone selfie amid her shoot at her home. With the picture shared, Ananya Panday wrote: “Shooting at home numero hack”. In the picture, Ananya Panday can be seen donning a blue tee with red stripes. Keeping her makeup minimal and locks open, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. Ananya is reportedly stationed at her Mumbai home amid lockdown.

What's next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday last graced the big screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles. The comedy entertainer chronicles the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself in between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos which ensues later. Ananya is currently gearing up for her next, Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres on June 12, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty.

Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Ananya Panday will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in her next film. Starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the leading roles, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-awaited film also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in crucial roles. If the reports are to be believed, the makers have also managed to rope in Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan to play a crucial part in the film.

