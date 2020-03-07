Ananya Panday's Throwback Pic With Janhvi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor Is Priceless; See Post

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday and fans across the country took to their social media handle to wish the actor. Besides fans, celebrities too, shared birthday posts and heartfelt messages to wish Janhvi Kapoor. However, the Dhadak actor's long-time friend, Ananya Panday’s birthday post for Janhvi stood out, as shared an unmissable throwback picture with the actor.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's New Pic With Ananya Panday Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Coin 'Anakonda'

Ananya Panday's throwback picture with Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

Recently, Ananya Panday, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to share an unmissable throwback picture, wishing Janhvi on her birthday.

As seen in the picture shared, Ananya Panday can be seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor for a happy picture from their teenage. While Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday look adorable in the picture shared, it can’t be missed that the girls can be seen sporting the devil horns.

With the picture shared on Instagram, Ananya wrote,” #MajorThrowback,” and tagged Janhvi and Shanaya. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Ananya Panday Reveals Chunky Panday's True Name And It Is Hard To Guess

What's next for Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?

Ananya Panday, who last graced the big screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh, is currently gearing up for her next, Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar.

Also Read | Ananya Panday On Chunky's Reaction To Her Big Win: Wanted To Keep The Award In Living Room

Slated to hit the theatres on June 12, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty. Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. She also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Also Read | Ananya Panday On Chunky's Reaction To Her Big Win: Wanted To Keep The Award In Living Room

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.