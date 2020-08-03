Ananya Panday’s ‘then And Now’ Sibling Love With Sister Rysa Will Brighten Up Your Monday

Ananya Panday recently took to her social media to share a heartwarming Rakshabandhan post for her younger sister Rysa Panday. Ananya can be seen bestowing some adorable sibling kisses to Rysa both in the present and during her younger days. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also had a lovely caption for the same.

Ananya Panday's adorable Rakhi wishes for Rysa

Ananya captioned the two videos stating that she will always protect her younger sister as long as the latter allows her to give her some kisses. She shared a video from her younger days where she can be seen kissing a newborn Rysa on the cheeks. One can then hear her father Chunky Pandey tell Ananya to show her two teeth that have fallen after which she also shows the same in the video in a super cute manner. The video ends with Chunky saying that they will check if baby Rysa has got any teeth.

The Student Of The Year 2 actor also shared another video where she can be trying to give a kiss to Rysa yet again. Only this time, Rysa can be seen hilariously resisting the same. The fun video ends with Rysa trying to playfully hit Ananya while escaping from the kiss.

While fans were quick to shower immense love to the delightful videos, the most epic reaction came from actor Ishaan Khatter. He wrote in the post asking Ananya to show her two teeth that have fallen in the second video also. Take a looks at the post shared by Ananya and Ishaan's reaction to it.

Ananya Panday to be seen in Khaali Peeli

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for Khaali Peeli. The film features her alongside Ishaan in prominent roles. Reportedly, significant portions of the movie have already been shot before the lockdown took place. The film was initially scheduled to release on June 12, 2020, but due to the nationwide lockdown, the release of the film has now been pushed ahead indefinitely. Besides this, the actor is also signed opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next.

