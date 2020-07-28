Ananya Panday Introduces Her New Favourite Emoji While Sharing A Gorgeous Portrait Shot

Ananya Panday is just two films old in Bollywood but she has already achieved millions of followers on Instagram. The gorgeous actor is often seen sharing amazing pictures of herself from the sets or photoshoots. Recently, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya shared a new image on Instagram and with this, she introduced her new favourite emoji. Check it below:

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Looks Unrecognisable In This School Photo; See Post

Ananya Panday’s new favourite emoji

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday recently shared a post in which she can be seen as ravishing as ever. Apart from her portrait shot, what got much attention was her quirky caption which read as, “nobody asked, but this is my new favourite emoji” (sic). In the image, Ananya looks pretty as a peach in this photo. For her mesmerising picture, Ananya opted for a peach makeup, nude lip colour and bold eye makeup. She completed her looks with hair open in heavy curls and small diamond studs.

Ananya’s B/W picture to support women

Recently, many Bollywood actors have been posting their monochrome pictures on social media to show their support for women. In the same context, Ananya Panday also shared a black and white photograph of her to accept the challenge. The actor posted a close-up shot and was seen wearing a checkered shirt. Ananya’s look was rounded off with little makeup and sleek hair-do.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actors Post B&W Pics To Support Women

What Ananya has been up to during lockdown days

During the lockdown, Ananya Panday has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained and updated enough to help them get through these difficult times. Apart from this, the actor also raises awareness about the environment and endangered species. Moreover, the actor has also seen uploading DIY face masks, hair masks and other easy self-care tips for her 13.4 million fans.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for Khaali Peeli. The film features her and Ishaan Khatter in prominent roles. Reportedly, significant portions of the movie have already been shot before the lockdown. The film was initially scheduled to release on June 12, 2020, but due to the nationwide lockdown, the release of the film was pushed ahead indefinitely. Besides this, the actor is also signed opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Shares A Pic Of Her Grandfather & Pens A Note On Doctor's Day 2020; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.