Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photos With Friends, Says 'my Girls Come First'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a series of photos on the occasion of International Friendship Day on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted throwback pictures with her girlfriends on the platform. The photos feature Ananya Panday’s most memorable moments with her childhood pals and their journey till now. Check out some of their snaps:

Ananya Panday's Friendship Day post on Instagram

Ananya Panday recently shared a carousel post on her Instagram feed. The actor wished her girlfriends on the occasion of International Friendship Day and dropped nine pictures featuring their best moments together. While some of them are from birthday party celebrations and graduation day, others are a glimpse of their school trips and casual hangouts at each other’s place.

Ananya Panday's caption for the post

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Ananya Panday expressed how important her friends are. She wrote, “worse comes to worst, my girls come first â¤ï¸ðŸ‘†ðŸ» #FriendshipDay with my OGs ðŸ’‹.” She tagged Deeya Shroff, Shloka Shetty, Jeevika Ghosh, and Janhavi Ghosh in the pictures. The Bollywood actor also added heart and kiss emoticons in the post. Check out Ananya Panday’s Instagram carousel post:

Response to Friendship Day pictures

Within a few hours of posting, Ananya Panday’s social media post garnered numerous likes and comments on the photo-sharing platform. The actor’s mother Bhavana Pandey and friends wrote about the photos and dropped emoticons. Her Instagram post received more than 7.85 lakh likes and over 3800 comments.

Right after Ananya Panday shared the social media post, her friends, Deeya Shroff, Shloka Shetty, Jeevika Ghosh, and Janhavi Ghosh wrote how much they missed those moments. The actor agreed to the same by replying to their comments on Instagram. On the other hand, Bollywood star’s fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform also dropped sparkle, heart-eyed, and kiss emoticons. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check out:

