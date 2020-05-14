Ananya Panday Shares Breathtaking Pictures From Her First Photoshoot

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many popular Bollywood actors have been quarantining at their homes, including actor Ananya Panday. She has also been sharing regular updates on her social media. Ananya Panday recently shared a post about her first-ever photoshoot. Check it out here:

Ananya Panday shares pictures from the first photoshoot

During the lockdown, many actors have been looking back at their journeys and Ananya Panday has also been doing the same. The actor recently took to social media to reminisce her first-ever photoshoot. She shared a series of photos from the photoshoot with her fans.

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos shot by celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker. In the pictures, the actor is dressed in a simple knitted black top and blue denim shorts. She is sporting minimal makeup and her black tresses are seen falling down her shoulders. Even with her first photoshoot, Ananya Panday rocked it like a pro.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s first photoshoot here

On the professional front, Ananya Panday recently completed a year of being in the industry as her debut film, Student Of The Year 2 turned one. She took to social media to express her joy and gratitude about the same. The actor shared snippets from every first thing that she attempted on the sets of Student of The Year 2, right from her first screen test to her first trailer launch. Ananya Panday also thanked her fans for the all love and blessings they showered on her.

