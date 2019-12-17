Ananya Panday’s 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes Her Highest Grossing Film

Pati Patni Aur Woh released on December 6, 2019. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday reprising the titular roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is an official remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Ever since the release, fans have been flooding the theatres to see their favourite actors stuck in an emotional love battle.

Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes Ananya Panday’s highest grosser

Pati Patni Aur Woh has turned out to be the highest-opener for Kartik Aaryan till now. The first-weekend collection of the movie turned was about ₹ 33 crores. Even with a low Monday and Tuesday, Pati Patni Aur Woh has still managed to collect ₹ 71.42 crores until now.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has reportedly surpassed the total collections of Student Of The Year 2 i.e approximately ₹ 70 crores. This makes Pati Patni Aur Woh as Ananya Panday’s highest grosser. With Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 up for release this Friday, Pati Patni Aur Woh is expected to see a downfall in its collections.

According to many trade analysts, Pati Patni Aur Woh might fail to enter the famous ₹ 100 crore club due to the big competition ahead with Dabangg 3’s release. The film is expected to wrap up at ₹ 75 crores in the Indian markets. Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to stay throughout the last two weeks even with releases like Mardaaani 2, Jumanji: The Next Level and Panipat.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is an official remake of the 1978 film of the same title. The film has hit the right chord with the audience until now and is yet to see if the trend continues or not.

