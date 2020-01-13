Ananya Panday Asks For “more Space” In This Latest Look On Social Media

Ananya Panday debuted into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s teen drama flick, Student Of The Year 2. She quickly became a style icon for fans across the country. She is currently riding high on the success of her last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday rocks the space bun look

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie. In the picture, she is seen wearing a grey camisole while sporting space buns. She also captioned the picture while doing a bit of wordplay by writing “gimme more space (buns)”.

She is known to be experimenting with her looks and styles. There is no doubt in saying that Ananya Panday rocked the 90s hairstyle with much ease and glamour. For those unversed, space buns are when you part your hair in two sections and tie them up in buns on either side.

Check out Ananya Panday’s post here:

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for his next film, Khaali Peeli. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in a pivotal role. The first look of Khaali Peeli was recently unveiled by the makers in 2019. Fans have been excited ever since the project was announced primarily due to the fresh pairing of Khatter and Panday. The film will be having a June 2020 release.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next untitled film. The film is a relationship drama. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi along with Panday. It is expected to release in early 2021.

