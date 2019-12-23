Ananya Panday Trolled After She Says, "I Really Hope That People Think PPW Is My Highway"

Ananya Panday who is enjoying the success of her recent release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in an interview said that she really hopes people consider this romantic-comedy film as her 'Highway' (Alia Bhatt's drama film). In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ananya said, "I've never claimed to be perfect from the start. Student of the Year 2 was my first film and I obviously knew that I wasn't perfect and that I'm just learning and I'm just starting out. So, I think my main challenge is just getting better and better with each film. I really hope that people think this is my Highway, as you said, but I have a long way to go. I felt that the more different work I do, the more people will appreciate me."

Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday wishes brother Ahaan with cute surprise; see pictures

She later clarified, "A highway is a journey, exactly...exactly. And I have a highway to go." And instantly, Ananya was trolled on Reddit, a popular discussion website. One user said, "Actually it was more like your Shaandaar. Or Kalank.", while the other said, "Did she.. did she just compare pati patni to highway?!". One user wrote: "I know these kids are delusional but ffs to compare this to Highway, to have the audacity to think she gave it or ever could give even a tenth of the performance from Highway is beyond ridiculous."

ANANYA TALKS ABOUT ALIA

In an interview, Ananya said, "It’s not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film (Student of The Year; 2012) and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution."

On the professional front:

Ananya Panday will reportedly feature in Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra's next project along with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy's MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, and is set to begin filming early next year. The makers and the actors of the film took to Instagram earlier today and confirmed Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the cast of the new project.

Ananya Panday's 'saat samundar paar' pictures will make you want to hit the beach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.