Ananya Panday's 'saat Samundar Paar' Pictures Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Ananya Panday kick-started her Bollywood career with Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year 2. In Ananya's second film, she was seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhoomi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. With this movie, her fan following has multiplied as the audience is impressed by her character Tapasya Singh. Since the movie was announced, Ananya Panday's name has been linked with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Whenever the actors were asked about their relationship, they have always replied saying they both are very good friends. And while the rumors mills are abuzz, the actress is currently in Dubai having a swell time. Look at the pictures below-

Ananya Panday's vacation pictures

Pati Patni Aur Woh crosses 76.6 crores at the box office as fans love the film

According to the reports by a leading daily, Ananya Panday’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh crossed 76.6 crores at the box office on Day 14. Two weeks after its release, the film has been declared a hit. The film is being appreciated for the performance by the actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

I m already watched #PatiPatniAurWoh 5 time's and @ananyapandayy acting is very very nice....And I m very Existed when your next movie coming soon...😍 https://t.co/MKhflDiXFn — Aniket Jadhav (@AniketJadhavv) December 16, 2019

On the professional front:

Ananya Panday will reportedly feature in Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra's next project along with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy's MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, and is set to begin filming early next year. The makers and the actors of the film took to Instagram earlier today and confirmed Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the cast of the new project.

