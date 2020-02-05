Ananya Panday Vs Mouni Roy: Who Slayed In The Black Lehenga? - See Pics

The colour black is not just the only shade versatile enough to suit practically any event, but it is also timelessly chic. This time the Bollywood divas Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy, who are well-known among their fans for their unique sense of style, decided to opt for black outfits at various events. The two fashion icons can slay in almost all types of outfits whether be it western or ethnic. This time, Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy were seen sporting the classy black lehenga look and regardless to say, the divas slayed in them. Let's check out who carried the black lehenga look better.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday made all heads turn with her amazing desi avatar in a black lehenga with colourful embroidery. Ananya Panday's black lehenga and blouse had geometrical colourful embroidery on it, while her dupatta had colourful stripes details on the borders of it. She completed her look with bold dramatic eye makeup and nude lips. She opted for golden drop earrings that complimented her look perfectly.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy is famous among her fans for her sartorial choices. Mouni Roy can slay in each and every look just effortlessly. She was seen sporting a black lehenga with colourful floral embroidery. Her lehenga and blouse had colourful floral embroidery, while the edge of dupatta had the intricate floral embroidery work. She completed her look with bold eye makeup look with nude lips. She opted for a silver maang tikka to complete her look.

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram/ Mouni Roy Instagram

