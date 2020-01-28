Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Mouni Roy; Who Wore The Picchika Sari Better?

Bollywood and television celebrities are seen going gaga over the Picchika creations by Urvashi Sethi. Recently, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria, Hina Khan and many other celebrities were spotted donning a Picchika signature hand-printed saree. The beautiful and delicate floral print on the sheer fabric is the signature Picchika piece. The amazing golden thread work adds the perfect amount of shine to the saree.

While Kareena Kapoor went a little ahead with the creation and opted for an aqua blue Bebo print saree that clearly portrays her self-love. Mouni Roy went for a pretty red and white floral printed saree. Let's see who wore this signature Picchika saree better.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor has left fans awestruck with her Picchika outfit that is giving out the message of loving oneself. Kareena Kapoor donned a white organza pastel shade saree which was filled with intricate floral print. The major twist to her elegant saree was that it has 'BEBO' printed on it. The graphic of the word BEBO stands out in its own funky way and we don't think anyone else apart from her could have pulled off an outfit like this better than her. Kareena accessorised her saree with statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a simple braid. Minimalistic makeup with light smoky eyes and nude lip completed her look.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans with her graceful styling statements. Mouni Roy posted a picture of herself in an ethnic look. Once again, she did not fail to make a style statement with a pretty white floral print saree. The outfit was by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and styled by Sanjana Batra. The organza saree was sheer with cherry red gum tree blossom flowers hand-painted on the saree. The saree was enhanced with hand embroidered work. She paired it with a white plain strappy blouse and completed her look with loose curls.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram/ Mouni Roy Instagram

