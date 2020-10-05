Ananya Panday Admits Being Disappointed When She Learnt About 'Khaali Peeli' OTT Release

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recalled her reaction when she found out that her recent film Khaali Peeli was not going to release on the big screen. Ananya Panday revealed that she was very ‘disappointed’ when she first learned the news. Adding to the same, Ananya Panday opined that Khaali Peeli is a film made for the big screens and confessed that she was ‘intrigued’ by the ‘new way’ of watching the movie.

Also Read | India Exceeds WHO's Testing Figures Advise By More Than Six Times: Health Ministry

'I want to do good work': Ananya Panday

However, Ananya Panday mentioned that she wants to do good work, irrespective of the film releasing in theatres or on OTT platforms. Adding to the same, Ananya Panday remarked that she wants to be part of good films, work with the directors on her dream list, and do roles where she has a chance to perform. In her interview, Ananya Panday also spoke about her biggest takeaway after becoming a celebrity.

Also Read | 'MEA Should Invite Global Universities To Conduct Studies On Atal Tunnel': PM Modi

The actor mentioned that it is very important for a celebrity to take the good and the bad in their stride. More so, Panday mentioned that she now realises that she can’t get too carried away with all the love and praise and can’t be bogged down by all negativity and trolling. Khaali Peeli released on October 2, 2020.

Ananya on the professional front

Ananya Panday and Ishaan were last seen in Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios. Ananya will be next seen with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next.

Also Read | 'MEA Should Invite Global Universities To Conduct Studies On Atal Tunnel': PM Modi

Ananya Panday will be next seen with Vijay Deverakonda in her next, which is tentatively titled Fighter. Starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the leading roles, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-awaited film also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in crucial roles. The makers of the film have also managed to rope in Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan for a vital role.

Also Read | India Exceeds WHO's Testing Figures Advise By More Than Six Times: Health Ministry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.