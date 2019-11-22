Ananya Panday's 'all Focus On Me' B'day Wish For Kartik Aaryan Is Hilarious!

Ananya Panday who will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh on the occasion of the latter's birthday, penned a rather hilarious note. Wishing the actor, Panday said that although it is his day, all the focus is on her. While shooting for the much-anticipated film, the two were seen spending time together, pulling each other's leg and engaging in some fun banter.

Ananya's B'day wish for Kartik:

Kartik & Ananya's prior banter:

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, has not only been appreciated by fans for her onscreen performances but is also much-adored for her witty replies during interviews. Recently, Ananya Panday chose an interesting outfit for the promotional event of Pati Patni Aur Woh. While fashion enthusiasts were singing praises of Ananya’s bold fashion statement, her friend and co-star, Kartik Aaryan had an interesting comment to pass, to which Ananya Panday came up with a hilarious reply.

She said that if he ( Kartik Aaryan) can have two girls, then why can't she wear two pants.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh:

The two will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. When the trailer released, it promised to be a joy ride but it soon landed into controversy because of a marital rape dialogue. However, the producer has now confirmed that it will be edited out. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

