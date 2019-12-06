Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan's 'hairy Surprise' Will Leave You In Splits; Watch Video

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar are currently celebrating the wide release of their film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The cast of the film have promoted the film over the course of a few months and it has opened at a positive note by garnering praises from critics and audience members alike. Now, to celebrate the release of the film, Ananya Panday has shared a quirky video on her social media.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Says He Is "proud Of All His Films"; Justifies His Script Selection

Ananya Panday posts a quirky video with Kartik Aaryan

I promise the film has more surprises than this! 😉 Pati Patni aur Woh is out today!!! Pls give it all ur love ❤️ book ur tickets now now NOW!!! https://t.co/9CQ5svkoUm pic.twitter.com/LYS1lhJZep — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 6, 2019

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Spilled The Beans About What He Wants In A Relationship; Details

in the video, both Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are seen hiding their faces before revealing that Ananya is sporting AKrtik's fake moustache. Kartik Aaryan, who portrays the character of Chintu Tyagi is seen with the moustache look in the film. Ananya Panday also shared a few heartfelt posts thanking the cast and crew of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Check them out below.

Also read: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actor Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Kartik Aaryan's Way With Monologues

So much love for these people right here!! 🤩 thank u @junochopra for being the first one to have faith in me for playing the “Woh” you’ve been the most supportive and wonderful producer a person could ask for! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PWHA2XNH58 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 6, 2019

Also read: Did Kartik Aaryan Term Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Ananya Panday His 'personal Life'?

Thank u @mudassar_as_is without you Tapasya would be “directionless” 😝 @bhumipednekar sharing on and off screen space with you was a real treat 👯‍♀️ @Aparshakti u reaaaally killed it 🤯 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 6, 2019

Also read: Ananya Panday Had To Change The Way She Spoke To Perfect Her Role For Khaali Peeli

And finally - last but def not the least - @TheAaryanKartik you’ve been there for me throughout and been the most selfless, caring and genuine person - thanks for always having my back 💕 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 6, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.