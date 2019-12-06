The Debate
Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan's 'hairy Surprise' Will Leave You In Splits; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday posted a quirky video with co-star Kartik Aaryan from her latest film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Read below to check out the video shared by her.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar are currently celebrating the wide release of their film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The cast of the film have promoted the film over the course of a few months and it has opened at a positive note by garnering praises from critics and audience members alike. Now, to celebrate the release of the film, Ananya Panday has shared a quirky video on her social media. 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Says He Is "proud Of All His Films"; Justifies His Script Selection

Ananya Panday posts a quirky video with Kartik Aaryan

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Spilled The Beans About What He Wants In A Relationship; Details

in the video, both Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are seen hiding their faces before revealing that Ananya is sporting AKrtik's fake moustache. Kartik Aaryan, who portrays the character of Chintu Tyagi is seen with the moustache look in the film. Ananya Panday also shared a few heartfelt posts thanking the cast and crew of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Check them out below. 

Also read: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actor Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Kartik Aaryan's Way With Monologues

Also read: Did Kartik Aaryan Term Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Ananya Panday His 'personal Life'?

Also read: Ananya Panday Had To Change The Way She Spoke To Perfect Her Role For Khaali Peeli

 

 

 

