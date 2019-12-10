Ananya Panday’s BTS Poster Shoot From 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Screams Fun

Ananya Panday, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, has struck gold with her latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reportedly raking big numbers at the box office and has also been received well by the critics. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie is an official remake of the 1978 Hindi movie of the same name. Ananya’s performance has also been well-received by the masses. The actor recently took to her social media to share some fun BTS pictures from the poster shoot of the film.

Ananya Panday's BTS pictures from the poster shoot look endearing

The pictures scream fun and Ananya can be seen photobombing some of them in an endearing manner. In the first picture, Ananya and Kartik can be seen posing with a crew member. Ananya can be seen posing awkwardly behind Bhumi Pednekar in the second picture. In the third picture, Ananya can be seen engaging in a goofy banter with a crew member. Her caption clearly suggests that the film will also be as fun as the posters. Check out the pictures here:

Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday recently posted a stunning picture of herself from her latest public appearance. The picture posted on Ananya Panday's Instagram was winning hearts for her mesmerising look and quirky caption. She was dressed in a bright yellow bodycon off-shoulder dress, Ananya also set some major fashion goals with her latest fashion ensemble. She went on to complete the modern look with minimal makeup and accessories. Ananya Panday's Instagram picture is received much love from her fans, especially for her caption, that said, "save Santa a trip - be naughty". The social media caption also hinted towards her 'naughty' Christmas plans.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles is all set to hit the screens by 2020. The posters of her upcoming movies were recently released on social media, increasing the excitement of her fans.

