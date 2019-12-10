'Save Santa A Trip': Ananya Panday's 'naughty' Christmas Advice To Fans

Ananya Panday, who debuted in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, has struck gold with her latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reportedly raking big numbers at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie is an official remake of the 1978 Hindi movie of the same name.

Ananya Panday's Instagram picture unleashes the naughty side of her personality

Ananya Panday posted a stunning picture of herself from her latest public appearance. The picture posted on Ananya Panday's Instagram is winning hearts for her mesmerising look and quirky caption. Dressed in a bright yellow bodycon off-shoulder dress, Ananya set some major fashion goals with her latest fashion ensemble. She completed the modern look with minimal makeup and accessories. Ananya Panday's Instagram picture is receiving much love from her fans, especially for her caption, that said, "save Santa a trip - be naughty". The social media caption hints towards her 'naughty' Christmas plans.

Check out the post here:

Ananya Panday's upcoming movies

On the professional front, the actor is currently busy shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is all set to hit the screens by 2020. The posters of her upcoming movies were recently released on social media, increasing the excitement of her fans. Have a look at the posters of her upcoming film:

