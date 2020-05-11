Ananya Pandey Shares BTS Pics & Videos From 'Student Of The Year 2'; Watch Here

Ananya Panday made her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya Panday received several praises and accolades for her performance in Student Of The Year 2. The film helped her establish herself as one of the most prominent newcomers in the industry. She recently shared a video of her rehearsing her dance for SOTY 2. Read on:

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Calls Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria 'Drama Queens' As 'SOTY2' Completes A Year

Ananya Panday's BTS video from Student Of The Year 2

From the looks of it, this BTS video was uploaded by Ananya Panday's dance trainer on her social media. Ananya Panday is seen rigorously practising her dance steps. Panday looked gorgeous dressed in black joggers and a grey t-shirt complete with black shoes.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey Celebrate One Year Of 'Student Of The Year 2'

Ananya Panday completed one year of being in the film industry on Sunday as Student Of Year 2 was released a year ago. She took to social media to express her joy and gratitude about the same. The actor shared several pictures of herself from the sets of Student Of The Year 2.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Shoot For An Action Sequence In 'Khaali Peeli'

The actor shared snippets from every first thing that she attempted on the sets of Student of The Year 2, right from her first screen test to her first trailer launch. She added that all of this led to the making and the success of her first film, Student Of The Year 2. Ananya Panday also thanked her fans for the all love and blessings they showered on her.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff To Return As Bablu In 'Heropanti 2' After 'Baaghi 3'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.