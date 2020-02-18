Tiger Shroff To Return As Bablu In 'Heropanti 2' After 'Baaghi 3'?

Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular star kid actors in Bollywood today. He is very popular for his unique fighting tricks and martial arts sequences that he uses in his movies. With the brilliant action moves and chiselled physique, he is one of the best action heroes we have today.

Tiger Shroff recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. After a month-long schedule in Mumbai and Serbia, the actor took to his social media to announce the news. His last release War alongside Hrithik Roshan was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film racked up more than ₹300 crores at the box office.

Tiger Shroff to be seen in Heropanti 2?

According to various media reports, Tiger Shroff was supposed to start working on Siddharth Anand’s next film. The film was reportedly a remake of Rambo. However, the shoot has been pushed forward once again. The reason for the same is not known yet.

However, Tiger Shroff has now given his nod for another film under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner. The film will be the much-anticipated sequel to Tiger’s 2014 debut flick, Heropanti. Reportedly, the makers had been wanting to turn Heropanti into a franchise for a very long time.

Reportedly, the makers of Heropanti have now come across the perfect script that fits in the storyline of the previous film. Heropanti 2 will reportedly have Tiger Shroff reprising his role as Bablu from the previous film. However, it is still unclear as to who will play the female lead opposite Tiger.

Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan; however, the sequel will reportedly be directed by Ahmed Khan. The duo of Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff has been proved a hit in the past with Baaghi 2 and now Baaghi 3. The makers also share a cordial relationship with the director and hence, wish to rope him in for Heropanti 2.

Kriti Sanon played the role of the female lead in Heropanti. However, it is yet to be seen if she will be returning for sequel or not. On the other hand, many trade analysts have already predicted that Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3 will perform exceedingly well at the box office. The film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

