Ananya Panday's Latest Pic Proves That Her Captions Aren't Getting Any Better In 2020

Ananya Panday is becoming one of the most popular gen-next celebs of today. She is just two films old and is paving her way to stardom. Ananya is also quite active on social media where she often treats her fans with lovely pictures and some whacky captions. However, Ananya has just stated that her Instagram captions are not getting any better even in the year 2020. Her latest social media post confirms her statement. Ananya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she makes for a pretty sight in a pink bodycon dress. Check out the post here.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has complimented the look with her wavy locks and radiant makeup. But it is her quirky caption that steals the show. Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan also takes a jibe at her on the comments section which was endearing to behold. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film was helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film reportedly garnered rave reviews from the critics and masses alike and proved to be successful at the box office.

Ananya recently shared a new still from Khaali Peeli

Ananya will next be seen in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in a quirky romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Ananya had made an impressive debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Recently the actor shared a new still from the film Khaali Peeli. The still has Ananya and Ishaan captured sitting in a black and yellow taxi. In the picture, Ishaan can be seen smiling in a brown taxi-driver uniform and looking at Ananya from the rear-view mirror, whereas the latter looks furious and afraid sitting at the back on the passenger seat.

