Ananya Panday Rings In New Year In Alibaug With 'no New Friends', See Pictures

It seems like Ananya Panday is having a gala time with her friends in Alibaug. The Bollywood actor, who has been posting pictures from her mini-vacation in Alibaug with her friends from school and college, shared some glimpses from her New Year celebrations on her Instagram. As part of her social media caption in her post, she wrote, "new year, no new friends #2020 #family."

Check out Ananya Panday's photo:

Ananya Panday and her sassy New Year plans

A social media sensation, Ananya Panday believes in sharing her happiness with her fans. She, who has more than 7 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture from her New Year bash and the pictures went viral in no time. The picture that was reportedly clicked at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug residence, has Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and their cousins Alia and Arjun Chibber. The friends-turned-family are seen enjoying each other's company. Here are some more pictures from the New Year bash, posted by Suhana Khan on her Instagram.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos from the New Year Bash:

Upcoming movies of Ananya Panday

On the professional front, Ananya Panday had a prosperous 2019 with two of her movies striking the right chords with the audience, and minting huge money at the box office. In 2020, the actor will be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The forthcoming movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is expected to release soon. Besides Khaali Peeli, the actor also has Shakun Batra's untitled film, where she will reportedly share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

