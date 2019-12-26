The Debate
Ananya Panday's Coolest Outfits From 2019 That Gave Her Fans Fashion Goals

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday, the SOTY2 actor is mostly giving her fans outfit goals. Here are some of the coolest outfits that the actor sported in 2019. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

2019 has been a big year for Ananya Panday. In the year 2019, the actor marked her debut. Ananya Panday was recently seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor marked her debut in Student of the Year 2 which was the second installment of the Student of The Year franchise. In the movie, Ananya was seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The Student of the Year 2 actor is always seen giving her fans major fashion goals. The actor seems to pull off the cutest outfits effortlessly. 

Here are some of the best outfits of the actor from 2019

When she sported her beach outfits. Her fans fell in love with her beach outfit and also the caption. Ananya captioned the picture as "saat samundar par 🏖😉🌊"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

When she stunned the perfect black high-slit skirt and top. The actor's recent vacation in Dubai. Her fans loved her this perfect look and also complimented her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya's picture from her white dress which her fans fell in love with. The actor also sported her straight hairstyle. The actor also made the meme promoting her movie, she captioned the picture as "my face when u say you haven’t watched Pati Patni aur Woh yet 😒 go watch now now NOW!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

The time when the Student Of The Year 2 actor totally pulled off the cute chic outfit. Her pink skirt with heart print was loved by all her fans. Ananya captioned her picture as "Always wearing my heart on my sleeve (and skirt lol) 💓"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

