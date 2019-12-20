Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Singer Billie Eilish made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden for the Carpool Karaoke segment this Thursday. The duo was seen singing some of the 18-year-old's hits including Bad Guy and even Ocean Eyes. Billie even grabbed a ukulele and sang the song I Will by the Beatles. They both visited her parents' house and Billie also made Corden hold her pet spider. On the show, the two spoke about many things, Billie also discussed how she was surprised to learn that Justin Bieber and Billy Joel Armstrong were her fans.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted In Kerala Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha | See Pics

Billie narrated her fan moment when she met Justin Bieber, her favourite singer for the first time. She said that he stood five feet away from her and perfectly still. She also said that he had the face mask on and all she could see were his eyes. Billie further added that she lost her brain when she saw Bieber. Also to prove her fandom for Justin, Billie rapped the Ludacris part from Justin's popular song Baby along with Corden.

After singing her song Ocean Eyes, Billie got emotional because this song had given Billie her life and also helped her establish her career. Eilish also took a trip down the memory lane by taking Corden to her childhood home that she still lives in even today. The Bad Guy singer also recalled working in songs with her brother Finneas who produced and helped co-write her songs. Her brother also promised her that he was going to make her the biggest pop star in the world.

Later the duo was joined by Billie Eilish's mother who expressed her feelings about her children. She said that Billie's and Finnes' songs have NEVER not been mind-blowing. Eilish and her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? are up for Grammy Awards. She is also nominated for the Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

Watch the video here

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' To Have A Possible Fourth Installment?

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Challenge Accepted By Aayush And Kartik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.