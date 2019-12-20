Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

The makers of Street Dancer 3D recently dropped the trailer of the movie. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabudheva, Nora Fatehi in the pivotal roles. Apart from them, the movie will also be starring Murli Sharma, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Aparshakti Khurana. The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone's attention and is making headlines. The movie seems to have an important message for its viewers. The trailer has received many positive reviews not only from the audience but also from many celebrities. One of them is the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda‏ took to his twitter handle to appreciate the trailer of the movie and he also lauded the actors for their performance. In his tweet, calling Varun Dhawan his 'brother' he wished him and the entire team of Street Dancer 3D best luck for the movie. He shared the Telugu dubbed version of the trailer on his Twitter handle. The actor also stated that he cannot do this in a lifetime and he also added that he just enjoys watching the movie.

Here is the tweet

Ee life time lo idhi nenu cheyalenu, cinema lo chusi enjoy cheyatame 😀



Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D



Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020. https://t.co/CTtA30ZPVx — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 19, 2019

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 next year. The theme of the movie is Love Thy Neighbour. Street Dancer 3D is based on India Pakistan rivalry in a dance battle.

Watch the trailer here

