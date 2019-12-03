Ananya Panday: The Actor's Stunning Golden Outfit For Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Ananya Panday is among the rising stars in Bollywood. She is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey. She entered Bollywood with her debut film, Student Of The Year 2. Ananya took over her fans with her sizzling looks and now has a large fan base. She likes to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Her upcoming film is Pati, Patni Aur Woh that is set to release on December 6th, 2019 and the promotions of the film have been going on. Ananya Panday was spotted in a golden outfit for the promotion of her film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Listed below are Ananya Panday's photos from her Instagram:

Ananya Panday's photos for the promotion of Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Pandey looked stunning in this golden detailed dress. The dress has spaghetti straps and ends to her thighs. The petite dress is filled with intricate handwork and loosely hugs her perfectly. Ananya keeps her hair messy with curls. Her makeup looks natural, giving her a golden glow. Ananya finishes her look with a pair of clear PVC heels. Her caption mentions how the actor had a non-stop 15hr shoot and her team got her ready for this look in just 15 minutes. Ananya Pandey also shares a BTS video of her getting ready for this look.

Ananya Pandey's upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film that is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Ananya Pandey's fans have been waiting to see her next release as the trailer has been creating buzz on social media.

