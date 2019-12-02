Ananya Panday Spills The Beans On When And Whom She'll Marry; Details Here

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the year 2. The movie was helmed by Karan Johar, and it released in 2019. Ananya Panday is also the daughter of the comic actor Chunky Panday. She never fails to be the talk of the town be it her fashion statements or her birthday celebration. Ananya Panday has always managed to garner the attention of her fans and followers. In a recent interview with a reputed news portal, Ananya Pandey revealed about her marriage plans.

While promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar were asked about who’s likely to get married first among the three celebs? The co-stars of the actor were seen laughing and pulling Ananya’s leg by pointing towards her. Ananya Panday was shocked by the reaction of her co-stars. Ananya Panday asked her co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar what made them feel that she will get married first?

Further talking about her marriage plans Ananya Panday mentioned that she will not get married before the age of 30. She also added that if she finds her "Mr Right" and falls in love with him before she is 30 she may settle down earlier. Not only that, but Ananya Panday in the same interaction also revealed that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan even before they started working on Pati Patni Aur Woh.

About the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who will Kartik Aaryan end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

