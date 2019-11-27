Ananya Panday Looks Super Cute In THIS Throwback Pic, "never Stopped Posing" Says Mother

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday shared a throwback picture with her husband Chunky Panday and daughter Ananya. The Student of the Year 2 actor’s mother also added a fun caption with this image. Read on to know more about this post.

Bhavana Panday’s sweet throwback picture

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from promoting her film, she is also busy shooting for her other projects. The Student of the Year 2 actor always keeps her fans updated regarding her work and her personal life through her social media handles. Ananya Panday’s mother is also active on Instagram and is constantly supporting her daughter and other friends and family members.

Also read | Ananya Panday Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing A 'copied' Outfit

Recently Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday shared a throwback picture on her Instagram. In this picture, Ananya Panday has donned a pink jacket with a cute little red beanie. The loved couple Bhavana and Chunky Panday are also tackling the cold in Venice with their winter wardrobe. Bhavana Panday captioned the picture by stating that Ananya Panday never stopped posing. This cute throwback picture gained thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. Farah Khan, Vikram Phadnis, Deanne Panday, and many other celebrity friends of the Panday family commented on this sweet throwback. Check out this sweet picture shared by Bhavana Panday here.

Also read | Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Bhavana Panday shared this throwback and Ananya Panday is busily promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh on her Instagram. The SOTY2 actor also shot with her film cast for The Kapil Sharma Show and the fun episode is set to air soon. Apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh Ananya is also busy with her brand promotions. Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh will be next seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film Khaali Peeli. This film will bring the fresh pairing of Ananya and Ishaan on screen. The duo has already started shooting for the film and according to reports, the film is set to release on June 12, 2020.

Also read | Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar And Kriti Kharbanda Bring Back The Bralette

Also read | Ananya Panday Stunned Many With Her Look For The Promotions Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.